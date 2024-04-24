New Strong Sell Stocks for April 24th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA is a Chinese e-commerce giant. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. TCPC is a business development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. (TCPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.