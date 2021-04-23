New Strong Sell Stocks for April 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Airbus SE EADSY designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Heartland Express, Inc. HTLD operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Intellicheck, Inc. IDN is a technology company that develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 30 days.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. STAF is a staffing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.4% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.