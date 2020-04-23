New Strong Sell Stocks for April 23rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Federated Hermes, Inc. FHI an asset management holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Janus Henderson Group plc JHG an asset management holding entity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. KTB designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Textron Inc. TXT operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 21% downward over the last 30 days.

