New Strong Sell Stocks for April 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CohBar, Inc. CWBR is a clinical stage biotechnology company that focuses in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. KL engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 2% downward over the last 30 days.

McEwen Mining Inc. MUX engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver deposits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. NSANY manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 1% downward over the last 30 days.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

