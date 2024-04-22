New Strong Sell Stocks for April 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN is a healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 60 days.

PROG Holdings, Inc. PRG is a fin-tech company that provides payment options. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. RKDA is a manufacturer of plant-based health and wellness products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 60 days.

