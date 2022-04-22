New Strong Sell Stocks for April 22nd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY is a leading operator of specialty retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 391.9% downward over the last 60 days.
CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN is a regenerative medicine company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 121.5% downward over the last 60 days.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 18.7% downward over the last 60 days.
