New Strong Sell Stocks for April 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY is a leading operator of specialty retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 391.9% downward over the last 60 days.

CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN is a regenerative medicine company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 121.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 18.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.