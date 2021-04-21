New Strong Sell Stocks for April 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Exterran Corporation EXTN is a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Phillips 66 Partners LP PSXP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

IVERIC bio, Inc. ISEE is a biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd OR acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 30 days.

QIWI plc QIWI operates electronic online payment systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.2% downward over the last 30 days.

