New Strong Sell Stocks for April 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alliance Data Systems Corporation ADS provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.3% downward over the last 30 days.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. BMCH distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 39.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Cadence Bancorporation CADE is a financial holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Hersha Hospitality Trust HT is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 40.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Nucor Corporation NUE manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

