New Strong Sell Stocks for April 21st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:



ASM International ASMIY is a leading supplier of equipment and solutions used to produce semiconductor devices or integrated circuits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 11.1% downward over the last 60 days.



AT&T T offers a wide range of communication and business solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.1% downward over the last 60 days.



Arco Platform ARCE is a educational software company that offers educational content in printed and digital formats. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11% downward over the last 60 days.

