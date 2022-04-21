New Strong Sell Stocks for April 21st

Stocks

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
 

ASM International ASMIY is a leading supplier of equipment and solutions used to produce semiconductor devices or integrated circuits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 11.1% downward over the last 60 days.
 

AT&T T offers a wide range of communication and business solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.1% downward over the last 60 days.
 

Arco Platform ARCE is a educational software company that offers educational content in printed and digital formats. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11% downward over the last 60 days.

Most Popular