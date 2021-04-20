New Strong Sell Stocks for April 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Atento S.A. ATTO is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.6% downward over the last 30 days.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. DMAC is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Dollar General Corporation DG is a discount retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Genesis Energy, L.P. GEL operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.9% downward over the last 30 days.

IAMGOLD Corporation IAG is an international gold exploration and mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 30 days.

