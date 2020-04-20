New Strong Sell Stocks for April 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

American Woodmark Corporation AMWD is a manufacturer and distributor of kitchen, bath, and home organization products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA is manufacturer, distributor and marketer of high performance coatings systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Federated Hermes, Inc. FHI is publicly owned asset management holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Flowserve Corporation FLS is a developer and manufacturer of industrial flow management equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Envestnet, Inc. ENV is engaged in consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

