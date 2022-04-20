New Strong Sell Stocks for April 20th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY is a leading operator of specialty retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 390.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Bally's BALY is a based company that owns and manages casinos, horse racetracks, and authorized OTB licenses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 162.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Butterfly Network BFLY is a medical technology development company that is paving its way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 100% downward over the last 60 days.

