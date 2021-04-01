New Strong Sell Stocks for April 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ALLETE, Inc. ALE operates as an energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Fluor Corporation FLR provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. SBRA is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust WRE is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Welltower Inc. WELL is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.