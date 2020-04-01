New Strong Sell Stocks for April 1st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Anixter International Inc. AXE distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 39.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Baker Hughes Company BKR provides a portfolio of technologies and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Cathay General Bancorp CATY offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 21% downward over the last 30 days.

Cedar Fair, L.P. FUN owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Envista Holdings Corporation NVST develops, manufactures and markets dental products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

