New Strong Sell Stocks for April 1st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Akoya Biosciences AKYA is a life sciences technology company that, provides spatial biological solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals AMPE is a pharmaceutical company, with a primary focus on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 28.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Bitfarms BITF is a cryptocurrency coins and tokens mining firm. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 55% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.





