New Strong Sell Stocks for April 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. PAC develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. CANF is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. GOL provides air passenger transportation services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Harte Hanks, Inc. HRTH operates as a customer experience company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 75.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Intellinetics, Inc. INLX develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 92.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (PAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Free Stock Analysis Report



CanFite Biopharma Ltd (CANF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Harte Hanks, Inc. (HRTH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.