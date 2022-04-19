New Strong Sell Stocks for April 19th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Anika Therapeutics ANIK is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts which helps improve the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 454.8% downward over the last 60 days.

AppLovin APP is a technology platform provider which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 74.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Arco Platform ARCE is an educational software development company that delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.4% downward over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.