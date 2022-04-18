New Strong Sell Stocks for April 18th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AGNC Investment Corp. AGNC is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. BEP owns and operates renewable power platforms. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Cognyte Software Ltd. CGNT provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.4% downward over the last 60 days.

