New Strong Sell Stocks for April 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

TrueBlue, Inc. TBI provides specialized workforce solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 40.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Sleep Number Corporation SNBR provides sleep solutions and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 56.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Navistar International Corporation NAV manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 83.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Malibu Boats, Inc. MBUU designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated LEG designs and produces various engineered components and products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42% downward over the last 30 days.

