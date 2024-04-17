New Strong Sell Stocks for April 17th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO is a sporting goods retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.9% downward over the last 60 days.

ALLETE, Inc. ALE is an energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR is a mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.4% downward over the last 60 days.

