New Strong Sell Stocks for April 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

21Vianet Group, Inc. VNET operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. ALTG is an industrial and construction equipment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Farmland Partners Inc. FPI operates as a real estate company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. HALL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 43.5% downward over the last 30 days.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. INVO is a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.