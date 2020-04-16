New Strong Sell Stocks for April 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation ACRE is a specialty finance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI is manufacturer, distributor and retailer of branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG is the owner and operator of Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 43.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Delphi Technologies PLC DLPH is a designer and manufacturer of integrated powertrain technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Envestnet, Inc. ENV is a provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.