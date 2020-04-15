New Strong Sell Stocks for April 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Air Lease Corporation AL is an aircraft leasing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG is an automotive retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 47.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM is a designer and distributor of apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37% downward over the last 30 days.

Associated Banc-Corp ASB is a provider of banking and nonbanking products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 66.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE is the owner and operator of an online travel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 72.2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.