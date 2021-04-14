New Strong Sell Stocks for April 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA operates online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade, as well as cloud computing and other services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

BIOLASE, Inc. BIOL is the world's leading dental laser company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 30 days.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. CTK operates as an artificial intelligence and big data-driven mobile Internet company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 46.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. GOL provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS is a solar product manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.5% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.