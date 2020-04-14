New Strong Sell Stocks for April 14th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Align Technology, Inc. ALGN is a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Brunswick Corporation BC is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. APAM is an investment manager. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 20.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. BY is the bank holding company for Byline Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 29.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ELP is a generator, transmitter and distributor of electricity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 32.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

