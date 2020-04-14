Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 14th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Align Technology, Inc. ALGN is a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Brunswick Corporation BC is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. APAM is an investment manager. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 20.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. BY is the bank holding company for Byline Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 29.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ELP is a generator, transmitter and distributor of electricity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 32.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Click to get this free report

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (ELP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Brunswick Corporation (BC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular