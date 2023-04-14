New Strong Sell Stocks for April 14th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AdvanSix Inc. ASIX is a manufacturer of polymer resins. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.1% downward over the last 60 days.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. BCBP is the bank holding company for BCB Community Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 8.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. AMTB is the bank holding company for Amerant Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Zacks Investment Research

