New Strong Sell Stocks for April 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ardmore Shipping Corporation ASC engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. BCEI is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. XOG is an energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA is involved in developing vaccines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 11% downward over the last 30 days.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.