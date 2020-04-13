New Strong Sell Stocks for April 13th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.1% downward over the last 30 days.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. MIK owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Helen of Troy Limited HELE designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Invesco Ltd. IVZ provides investment manager services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients and many more. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Barnes Group Inc. B provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

