New Strong Sell Stocks for April 13th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.1% downward over the last 30 days.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. MIK owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Helen of Troy Limited HELE designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Invesco Ltd. IVZ provides investment manager services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients and many more. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Barnes Group Inc. B provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.5% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Click to get this free report
Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): Free Stock Analysis Report
Helen of Troy Limited (HELE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Barnes Group, Inc. (B): Free Stock Analysis Report
The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.