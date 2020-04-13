Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 13th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.1% downward over the last 30 days.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. MIK owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Helen of Troy Limited HELE designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Invesco Ltd. IVZ provides investment manager services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients and many more. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Barnes Group Inc. B provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Click to get this free report

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): Free Stock Analysis Report

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Barnes Group, Inc. (B): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular