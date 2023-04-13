New Strong Sell Stocks for April 13th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. CBAN is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.8% downward over the last 60 days.

FinWise Bancorp FINW is a bank holding company for FinWise Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 11% downward over the last 60 days.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA is an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.

