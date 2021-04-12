New Strong Sell Stocks for April 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Midwest Holding Inc. MDWT is a financial services holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 12% downward over the last 30 days.

adidas AG ADDYY designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 30 days.

CDK Global, Inc. CDK provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Klépierre SA KLPEF offers shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. PLOW operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.