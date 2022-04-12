New Strong Sell Stocks for April 12th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Adient plc ADNT is an automotive seating supplier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 47.6% downward over the last 60 days.
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. FRGI is a fast-casual restaurant franchise. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been nearly 27.3% downward over the last 60 days.
Cowen Inc. COWN is an investment banking and management services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.9% downward over the last 60 days.
