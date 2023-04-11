New Strong Sell Stocks for April 11th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ADT Inc. ADT is a smart-home solutions providing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. AMTB is the bank holding company for Amerant Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13% downward over the last 60 days.

