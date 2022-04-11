Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 11th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

3D Systems Corporation DDD is a 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ADAP is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been nearly 18.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. AKYA is a life-sciences technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Click to get this free report

3D Systems Corporation (DDD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (ADAP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (AKYA): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DDD ADAP AKYA

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular