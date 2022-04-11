New Strong Sell Stocks for April 11th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

3D Systems Corporation DDD is a 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ADAP is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been nearly 18.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. AKYA is a life-sciences technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

