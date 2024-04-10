New Strong Sell Stocks for April 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. TCPC is a business development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. BXMT is a real estate finance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation CHK is an independent exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 116.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Zacks Investment Research

