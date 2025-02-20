New Strong Sell Stocks for February 20th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ASGN Incorporated ASGN is an information technology (IT) services and solutions provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Adient plc ADNT is an automotive seating manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.7% downward over the last 60 days.

American Financial Group, Inc. AFG is an insurance holding company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

