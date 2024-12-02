New Strong Sell Stocks for December 2nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ATI Inc. ATI is a specialty materials manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

ATS Corporation ATS is an automation solutions provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.3% downward over the last 60 days.

agilon health, inc. AGL is a healthcare services provider.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 43.6% downward over the last 60 days.

