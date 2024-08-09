New Strong Sell Stocks for August 9th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Air Liquide AIQUY is a supplier of oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 60 days.

Amplifon AMFPF provides hearing solutions and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados ARCO operates as a franchisee of McDonald's with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9% downward over the last 60 days.

Air Liquide (AIQUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amplifon S.p.A. (AMFPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

