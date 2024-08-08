New Strong Sell Stocks for August 8th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Horizon Technology Finance HRZN is a closed-end investment company that makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Carter's CRI is the largest marketer of branded apparel and related products for babies, and young children in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 14.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Airbus Group EADSY manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.0% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carter's, Inc. (CRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbus Group (EADSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.