New Strong Sell Stocks for August 6th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Fox Factory Holdings FOXF is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 28.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Crescent Energy Company CRGY is an independent oil and natural gas company, which acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA BZH designs, builds and sells single family homes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.