New Strong Sell Stocks for August 29th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bloomin' Brands BLMN is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Axcelis Technologies ACLS is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 7.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Air Liquide AIQUY core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries. The Zacks Consesnsus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 60 days.

