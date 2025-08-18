New Strong Sell Stocks for August 15th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Immatics IMTX is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 32.1% downward over the last 60 days.

EmbraerEmpresa Brasileira de Aeronautica ERJ designs, manufactures and sells aircraft and aviation-related structural parts to the world’s commercial aviation, executive aviation and defence markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.2% downward over the last 60 days.

BankFinancial BFIN is a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (ERJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Immatics N.V. (IMTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.