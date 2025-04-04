New Strong Sell Stocks for April 4th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC is a behavioral healthcare services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB is a cloud computing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Cable One, Inc. CABO is a data, video, and voice services provider.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.5% downward over the last 60 days.

