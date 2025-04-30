New Strong Sell Stocks for April 30th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alaska Air Group ALK serves more than 120 cities across North America.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Altice USA ATUS is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25% downward over the last 60 days.

ArcBest ARCB provides freight transportation services and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 16.1% downward over the last 60 days.

