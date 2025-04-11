New Strong Sell Stocks for April 11th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

FLYWIRE CORP FLYW operates as a payment enablement and software company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 40% downward over the last 60 days.

Golden Entertainment GDEN is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 27.4% downward over the last 60 days.

The Geo Group GEO is a diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development and support services for secure facilities, processing centers and community reentry centers principally in the United States, Australia, South Africa and the United Kingdom. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.3% downward over the last 60 days.

