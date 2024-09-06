New Strong Buy Stocks for September 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

DNB Bank ASA DNBBY: This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ: This specialty retailer of apparel, footwear and other products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Tokyo Electron Limited TOELY: This semiconductor and flat panel display production equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes, Inc. MHO: This residential home-builder has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 8.7% over the last 60 days.

National Fuel Gas Company NFG: This diversified energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

