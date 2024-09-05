New Strong Buy Stocks for September 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Banco de Chile BCH: This banking and financial products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Banco De Chile Price and Consensus
Banco De Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco De Chile Quote
Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM: This payment network company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Affirm Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Affirm Holdings, Inc. Quote
International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. ICAGY: This passenger and cargo transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA Price and Consensus
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA price-consensus-chart | International Consolidated Airlines Group SA Quote
Air Industries Group AIRI: This aerospace and defense company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 92.3% over the last 60 days.
Air Industries Group Price and Consensus
Air Industries Group price-consensus-chart | Air Industries Group Quote
Cool Company Ltd. CLCO: This operator of LNG carriers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Cool Company Ltd. Price and Consensus
Cool Company Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Cool Company Ltd. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
