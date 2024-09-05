New Strong Buy Stocks for September 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Banco de Chile BCH: This banking and financial products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM: This payment network company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. ICAGY: This passenger and cargo transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Air Industries Group AIRI: This aerospace and defense company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 92.3% over the last 60 days.

Cool Company Ltd. CLCO: This operator of LNG carriers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

