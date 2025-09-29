New Strong Buy Stocks for September 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Phillips 66 PSX: This diversified and integrated energy company which operates 13 refineries, primarily in the United States, with a total refining capacity of 2.2 million barrels per day, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66 Price and Consensus

Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote

ScanSource SCSC: This company which serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 day.

ScanSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

ScanSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ScanSource, Inc. Quote

Ralph Lauren RL: This company which is a major designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and Consensus

Ralph Lauren Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

BanColombia CIB: This banking company which is Colombia's largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

BanColombia S.A. Price and Consensus

BanColombia S.A. price-consensus-chart | BanColombia S.A. Quote

Corning GLW: This company which has developed its glass technologies to produce advanced glass substrates that are used in a large number of applications across multiple markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Corning Incorporated Price and Consensus

Corning Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Corning Incorporated Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.