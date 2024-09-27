New Strong Buy Stocks for September 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
SK Telecom Co., Ltd SKM: This wireless telecommunication services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Quote
Ferrari N.V. RACE: This luxury performance sports-car company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Ferrari N.V. Price and Consensus
Ferrari N.V. price-consensus-chart | Ferrari N.V. Quote
Okta, Inc. OKTA: This identity solutions company seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Okta, Inc. Price and Consensus
Okta, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Okta, Inc. Quote
M/I Homes, Inc. MHO: This residential home-builder has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 7.7% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus
M/I Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote
Marubeni Corporation MARUY: This trader of industrial and consumer goods has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Marubeni Corp. Price and Consensus
Marubeni Corp. price-consensus-chart | Marubeni Corp. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
