New Strong Buy Stocks for September 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD: This operator of a financial services platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus

Robinhood Markets, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Robinhood Markets, Inc. Quote

DXP Enterprises, Inc. DXPE: This company that engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating products, equipment, and services to industrial customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

DXP Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD: This global explorer, developer, producer and seller of gold and copper properties seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Barrick Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Barrick Gold Corporation Quote

Southside Bancshares, Inc. SBSI: This bank holding company for Southside Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM: This diversified financial institution has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and Consensus

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price-consensus-chart | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.