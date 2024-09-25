New Strong Buy Stocks for September 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
SK Telecom Co., Ltd SKM: This wireless telecommunication services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. OBT: This commercial and consumer banking company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM: This payment network company seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK: This motion picture exhibitor has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 22% over the last 60 days.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited AU: This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
